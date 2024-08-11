Gunman shoots two patrons at Limpopo bar, one victim dead and second injured

Police at Malamulele, in the Vhembe District of Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for assailants involved in a shooting incident which resulted in the murder and attempted murder at a bar lounge in Mavambe village. The horrific incident happened on Friday, at around 8pm, according Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The police were notified about the shooting incident at Mavambe village. Upon arrival at the scene, two people had been shot. The first male victim, aged 35, was found lying on the ground, motionless with multiple gunshot wounds, and another victim had also sustained serious injuries,” said Ledwaba. Emergency medical services personnel were summoned to the scene and on their arrival, they certified the first victim dead at the scene. The second victim was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that an unknown man emerged at the bar lounge and shot the victim aged 35. In the process, another male was also shot, and thereafter, the suspect fled the scene on foot. “Other reports suggest that the suspect was picked by an unidentified motor vehicle along the way,” said Ledwaba. Police said the circumstances behind the incident are still being investigated.