Gunmen open fire in Midrand, shooting and injuring two taxi bosses and two bystanders

Gauteng police arrested a man believed to part of assailants who opened fire at two vehicles which were transporting taxi owners in Midrand. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, according to Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

He said police have launched a manhunt for some of the assailants who were travelling in a Toyota Hilux bakkie. “It is reported that taxi owners were from a meeting and being escorted by security officers when their two vehicles were shot at by the suspects. A shoot-out ensued between the suspects and the security officers who were escorting the taxi owners,” said Masondo. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo. Picture: Supplied “It is further reported that one of the suspects was left behind as the two others drove away.”

Police were alerted to the incident and they responded swiftly. “The suspect, who was left behind, was hunted and found with an AK-47 magazine, not far from the scene,” said Masondo. Two of the taxi owners and two bystanders were hit by the bullets during the shoot-out and sustained injuries.

Masondo said the injured people were taken to the nearest medical facility for treatment. “Police have opened a case of attempted murder and are on the lookout for the suspects who are still at large. The arrested suspect is expected to appear before the local magistrate's court in due course,” he said. Earlier this month, IOL reported that Soweto taxi owner Kwanele “MKZ” Makwanza was gunned down, leaving loved ones and colleagues “shocked” and “heartbroken”.

Makwanza, who was a member of MDN Taxi Association, was shot and killed in Meadowlands Zone 1, Soweto, by unknown assailants. At the time, Masondo said police have opened a case of murder and are searching for the suspects after a man reported to be the taxi owner was allegedly shot and killed in Meadowlands. “It is reported that the victim was driving an Audi TT at Reverend Modise Road when was shot at by unknown suspects. The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage,” Masondo said.