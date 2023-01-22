Gunmen shoot and wound policeman helping motorist in Mpumalanga

Rustenburg - A policeman was shot and wounded during a shoot-out with a group of armed men in Mpumalanga. According to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, two Witbank Flying Squad members on a routine patrol stop to assist a motorist whose car had broken down.

Story continues below Advertisement

“While still busy rendering assistance, another motorist stopped in the opposite direction close to the officers. The officers had to attend to the second vehicle to investigate,” he said. When they approached the second vehicle, they noticed that the road was barricaded with rocks, and they decided to remove the rocks to ensure the safety of other motorists. “It is alleged that about seven fully armed suspects came out of dense dark bushes (alongside the road) and fired several shots at the members.

“The members had no option but to return fire. During that unnecessary attack, one of the members was shot in the abdomen,” he said. “The other member managed to rescue his colleague from the scene and quickly rushed him to hospital for medical attention, where he is currently recovering.” Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the attack on the police officers.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Criminals must have an understanding that members of the police have the responsibility to protect and safeguard all the inhabitants of the Republic and not to act against the community,” Lieutenant-General Manamela warned. In Limpopo, police said two suspected illegal miners were arrested and a third shot dead during a shoot-out with police on Thursday. “The police were busy conducting illegal mining operations in the area when they noticed a group of suspects illegally mining gold-bearing soil on a farm near Selwane village. They tactically approached the suspects, but one of them allegedly opened fire on the police officers, who retaliated, fatally wounding him.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Police managed to arrest two suspects and recover in the process one firearm allegedly belonging to the deceased,” said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. The two men, aged 23 and 43, were charged with illegal mining and contravention of the Immigration Act. “They will appear in the Lulekani Magistrate’s Court soon. Meanwhile, the deceased suspect was charged with illegal mining, attempted murder, contravention of the Immigration Act, and possession of illegal firearm and ammunition,” Brigadier Mojapelo said.