Gunmen still at large after kidnapping and then killing Matjhabeng municipal worker

Rustenburg - Three men are still at large after allegedly killing a Matjhabeng municipal worker in the Free State. Three armed men allegedly kidnapped the man and his wife at their home on August 23. His body was found at a dumping site with three gunshot wound.

“A 57-year-old Matjhabeng municipality employee was at his home watching TV in his lounge with his family when there was a knock at the door and three unknown suspects entered the house armed with handguns,” said police spokesperson,Captain Stephen Thakeng. “The victim and his wife were overpowered and tied up with shoe laces and forced into the back of a bakkie parked in the yard belonging to the municipality. They drove with them to an old petrol station in Saaiplaas, Virginia. “Nothing was done to the wife but the husband was later found at a dumping site near the old garage. He sustained three gunshot wounds on his head, chest and cheek. His hands were still tied up. The bakkie belonging to Matjhabeng municipality was found abandoned at Masimong shaft number 4 mine. Cellphones belonging to the couple were allegedly robbed,” he said.

He said paramedics declared the husband dead at the scene. A case of house robbery, kidnapping and murder was opened. “Anyone with information leading to the arrests of these murder suspects, Detective Constable Khaya Matinisa of Virginia Detective Services can be contacted at cellphone number 082 301 3062 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or using MySAPS app,” he said. In a separate incident, Captain Thakeng said four armed men made off with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a post office in Hennenman.

The four allegedly held a branch manager and his colleague at gunpoint on Saturday. “Apparently there were no customers when the four suspects entered and two of them had handguns. They were instructed to open the aluminium door for them to enter. They were then tied up with cable ties and forced inside the bathrooms. “An undisclosed amount of cash was robbed from the safes and the victims’ personal belongings were robbed. No vehicle was seen and the suspects left the scene on foot,” he said.

