Monday, November 27, 2023

Gunmen storm house and open fire on a Durban family, killing four people

Four people have been killed in a mass shooting incident in Mfume on the KZN south coast. Picture: File Picture

Published 32m ago

A family of four were killed on Monday morning at their home in Mfume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

It is alleged gunmen stormed the property and opened fire, killing four people at around 5am.

The deceased were aged, 60, 64, 33 and 19.

The deceased included both grandparents, their son and their grandson.

It is alleged a neighbour was shot in the leg and taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police are still busy at the crime scene and have been approached for comment.

This is a developing story.

IOL News

.

