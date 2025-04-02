Gunmen storm Mpumalanga church during night prayer, rob congregants at gunpoint

Police in Mpumalanga have launched an investigation after three armed robbers stormed a Kwamhlanga church during a night prayer service on March 30, firing a gunshot before robbing congregants of cash and mobile phones. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, the robbery occurred at around 2.30 am during a night prayer gathering.

“It is alleged that members of a certain congregation were attacked and robbed at gunpoint while praying,” said Ndubane. "The congregants reportedly heard a gunshot before the church door was forcibly opened." The attackers, three men wearing balaclavas and speaking Sesotho, allegedly forced open the church doors after a gunshot was heard by worshippers.

Once inside, they demanded valuables from the congregation, including cellphones and offerings. “The suspects also stole an undisclosed amount of cash (offerings) before they fled the scene,” said Ndubane. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the attack and called for vigilance ahead of the Easter holidays. “The General urged congregants to be vigilant, especially as Easter holidays are close wherein criminals target unsuspecting victims, thereby robbing them of their personal valuables at places of worship,” Ndubane said. Investigations are ongoing, and South African Police Services (SAPS) has reiterated its commitment to protecting communities.