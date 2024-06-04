Gunshot head wounds, punctured lungs and livers: Cop pleads guilty of murdering his wife, her sister and brother

A 39-year-old police constable, Sizwe Cedrick Khoza, attached to Masoyi police station in Mpumalanga is set to be sentenced for the brutal murder of his wife, her sister and her brother after he shot them in cold blood during a family meeting seeking to resolve his marital issues with his wife Nomthandazo Mnisi. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Mpumalanga said Khoza has pleaded guilty in the High Court in Mbombela to the three counts of murder, after he shot the two sisters who were working as nurses, and their brother Dennis Collen Mkhatshwa.

The other slain woman, Nomthandazo’s sister, has been identified as Xolisile Mnisi. “The accused in the matter (Khoza) pleaded guilty on three counts of murder and the matter was postponed to June 10, 2024 for sentencing proceedings,” said Mpumalanga NPA regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa. Mpumalanga spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Monica Nyuswa. Picture: Supplied Court papers seen by IOL revealed that prior to the shooting incident, Khoza and Nomthandazo were having challenges in their marriage.

The police officer also invited his relatives to the meeting which was held at his residence on April 30 last year. The meeting degenerated, and according to court papers, Khoza became angry and stormed out of the meeting. “He came back armed. He cocked the firearm and shot the two deceased (Xolisile Mnisi and Dennis Collen Mkhatshwa) and his wife (Nomthandazo). The three deceased died at the scene of the crime,” the court papers detail.

The three family members are also detailed in the court papers, including gunshot wounds on their heads, multiple perforating gunshot wounds on the chest, with lung and liver injuries. After Khoza’s conviction, Nyuswa on behalf of the NPA in Mpumalanga, told IOL that the State will ask the court to impose “a severe sentence” on Khoza. Constable Sizwe Cedrick Khoza has pleaded guilty after he fatally shot his wife Nomthandazo Mnisi, her sister Xolisile and their brother Dennis Collen Mkhatshwa. Picture: NPA Last year, IOL reported about the brutal murder of the two sisters and their brother.

At the time, acting national spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Robbie Raburabu said the police officer allegedly used his service pistol to slaughter the siblings. “The family were meeting, following a dispute between the suspect constable and his wife. When things did not go the suspect’s way, he decided to go fetch his service pistol and fatally shot the three family members, including his wife,” said Raburabu. Ipid investigators were summoned to the crime scene at Kamajika Trust near Sabie Sand in Mpumalanga province.