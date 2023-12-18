Half-naked body of girl, 15, found in Mpumalanga, two teens arrested

Police in Mpumalanga arrested two suspects for the murder of a 15-year-old girl at the weekend. The girl’s body was found on Friday, December 15, at 9am in Balfour.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the girl’s body was found next to a dilapidated and unfinished house in the Goede Section. “Police as well as paramedics were informed about the incident and upon arrival, a half-naked with a silver plastic around her private parts was found. She was unfortunately certified dead by the medical personnel at the scene,” Mohlala said. “Police opened a murder case and immediately activated all possible resources. It was not long before the members' hard work paid off as the first suspect, 19, was arrested on Saturday, December 16, around 10am. The second suspect was arrested on the same day at around 2pm.”

The suspects have been charged with murder and are expected to appear in the Balfour Magistrate’s Court on Monday, December 18. “As the probe continues, it cannot be ruled out that she might have possibly been raped, however, an autopsy will be conducted as part of the investigation,” Mohlala said. Mpumalanga Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela strongly condemned the brutal killing of the girl.

She also applauded the members for the swift arrest of the two suspects. “This is a very shameful incident seeing that we just had 16 days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. We were looking forward to having zero such incidents. We hope that the law will take its course and justice be served for the innocent and murdered girl,” Manamela said. [email protected]