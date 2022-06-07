Hamilton Ndlovu banned from doing business with the State

Rustenburg - The Special Tribunal has declared that all personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders valued at R172 million, which were awarded to businessman Hamilton Ndlovu and associated companies were unlawful and invalid. The tribunal also ordered Ndlovu and his companies to pay back R158m. He was further blacklisted from doing business with the State.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Special Tribunal has reviewed and set aside the R172m in PPE contracts awarded to Ndlovu by NHLS (National Health Laboratory Service) to Ndlovu and associated companies. In early 2020, the NHLS adopted emergency procurement procedures in response to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Between March 31, 2020, and June 29, 2020, the NHLS made impugned payments to companies associated with Ndlovu in the amount of R172 742 175.

The SIU (Special Investigating Unit) and NHLS applied to review and set aside procument transactions for the supply of PPE between the NHLS and companies associated to Ndlovu. The SIU alleged that the impugned transactions stemmed from an egregious abuse of the NHLS emergency procurement procedures, and that the impugned transactions were carried out by fraud. Ndlovu and his business associates were ordered and directed to forfeit the assets, vehicles and monies held in various bank accounts to the State. This should happen within the next 120 court days.

Story continues below Advertisement