Hammer killing: Teen arrested for allegedly murdering his father after ‘heated’ argument

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a teenage boy in connection with the murder of his father. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Mariannhill police were investigating a case of murder following an incident in which a 51-year-old man was assaulted to death by his 18-year-old son.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Klaarwater. "It is alleged that a father and son were having an argument when the son assaulted the father with a hammer and killed him." Netshiunda said the suspect was arrested and will appear at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court soon.

It is alleged the father was found dead, laying in a pool of blood in his bedroom, when police arrived. The father allegedly sustained severe injuries to his face and head. There have been two other recent incidents in Durban where children were accused of killing their parents.

In May, a 21-year-old allegedly stabbed his father to death following an altercation in Hillcrest. The incident took place on May 12. "It is alleged that the 46-year-old victim had an altercation with his son where they assaulted each other, which led to the father being stabbed.

"Reports indicate that the deceased was rushed to the clinic for medical attention and later died. The suspect was arrested," he said. And a son who is accused of killing his mother over the cleaning of his bedroom will appear in court on September 28. Krishen Pillay is charged with the murder of his 65-year-old mother, Debigee Pillay, on the morning of May 13.