Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, October 2, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Harsh sentences for five men caught red-handed stealing copper cables at Eskom's Tutuka Power Station

Five Mpumalanga sentenced to jail for allegedly digging up and skinning copper cables at Eskom's Tutuka Power Station. Photo TJ Lemon

Five Mpumalanga sentenced to jail for allegedly digging up and skinning copper cables at Eskom's Tutuka Power Station. Photo TJ Lemon

Published 14m ago

Share

Five Mpumalanga men will spend time in jail after they were caught red-handed allegedly digging up and skinning copper cables at Eskom's Tutuka Power Station in Standerton.

It is alleged that the fire that broke down at Eskom Tutuka Power Station in Standerton led to the arrest of five suspects who were caught red-handed, digging up and skinning copper cables valued at about R3,200 on November 29, 2022, at about 12am.

On that day, the security personnel on duty received a call regarding a fire that broke out in the utility, and all role players were activated.

“A total of five suspects were caught in the act of digging up and skinning copper cables,” police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

“The suspects, Mokhele Mokhele, 21, Tshwarelo Moloi, 32, Makato Motsepa, 41, Machabe Nkhere, 27, and Johannes Twala, 57, were arrested and then denied bail from their first day in court until their fate was decided on September 27, 2023,” Mohlala said.

Mohlala further added that Mokhele was sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment, while Moloi, Motsepa, Nkhere, and Twala were each sentenced to 10 years’ direct imprisonment for the damage to essential infrastructure.

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has indicated that the sentence handed down to the five will hopefully serve as a deterrent to others who might consider engaging in similar offences and damaging the country's essential infrastructure.

IOL News

Related Topics:

NPAHawksSAPSEskomTheftCrime and courtsTrue CrimeLoadsheddingLoadshedding