Have you seen her? Police launch manhunt for woman accused of stabbing her husband 30 times

Police are on the hunt for Halimmah Thamando Mnyobisi for allegedly murdering her husband, Fezile Mnyobisi, in Botshabelo, Free State. The 35-year-old teacher was stabbed more than 30 times and was driven to hospital by his 38-year-old wife on September 15, 2023. He was declared dead on arrival.

Provincial spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the attack took place near Sechaba-se-Maketse Combined School in H1-Section. The deceased was a teacher at Refihlile Primary School in C-Section. Police are on the hunt for Halimmah Thamando Mnyobisi, for allegedly murdering her husband Botshabelo, Free State. Photo: Supplied Kareli said police initially opened a case of robbery and murder at Botshabelo Police Station for further investigation.

“After intensive investigation by Botshabelo detectives working together with the Provincial Investigative Psychology Section, three suspects were arrested after warrants of their arrests were issued. “Vusumuzi Daniel Nqele, 43, Moeketsi Innocent Manko, 35, were arrested on Friday November 8, 2024, for murder and conspiracy to commit murder,” said Kareli. Additionally, Halimmah’s brother, Abdool Thamando, 35, was later arrested in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Kareli said they believe Halimmah, who is on the run, was driving a black Mazda CX-5 with unknown registration numbers. “The wanted suspect has been evading arrest and anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Captain Sandile Dladla on 082 560 4727 or Detective Warrant Officer Lehlohonolo Tloanyane on 073 261 8753 or Detective Sergeant Lebohang Nkopane on 068 098 8350 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App,” added Kareli. [email protected]