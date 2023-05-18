Have you seen her? Woman wanted by cops after a man was robbed in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – Police in Nelspruit are investigating a robbery which took place on Sunday, where a man was robbed of his personal belongings including bank cards, cellphones and a jacket. Spokesperson for the police in Mpumalanga, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said after the attack, three assailants fled in a black BMW vehicle.

“On that fateful day, it is said that the victim was standing next to his car when he was allegedly attacked by a certain man who suddenly grabbed him. At that moment, two other suspects reportedly emerged and robbed him of his personal items before they fled the scene in a black BMW,” Mdhluli said. “Police believe that Ms Phumla Dudu Sithole can be of great assistance in the investigation of the said case hence she (Sithole) is requested to immediately contact the police.

Police in Mpumalanga are looking for Phumla Dudu Sithole to assist in ongoing investigations after a man was robbed of his personal belongings. Picture: Supplied/SAPS “Sithole or any community member who knows her whereabouts can contact Detective Constable Sithembile Zitha on 072 474 0835 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111,” Mdhluli said. Alternatively, any information can be sent to police via the MySAPS App.

“All information received will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mdhluli said. In February, police in Nelspruit, launched an extensive search for two women who were wanted in connection with a robbery staged at Riverside Mall. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident apparently occurred on February 8, where two tertiary students were robbed by two armed women.