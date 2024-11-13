Have you seen him? Hawks hunt for man accused of stealing fuel from Transnet pipeline

The Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng has sentenced 42-year-old Martin Siziba to six years imprisonment after he was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks. Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Lloyd Ramovha said Siziba was nabbed by the Vaal Rand based Hawks' serious organised crime investigation.

“A case of tempering with essential infrastructure and theft of fuel was registered at the Brackendowns police station in December 2021. On the day of the incident, Fidelity security officers apprehended Martin Siziba and Mveliso Mvelo Vabaza, 31,” said Ramovha. A white Isuzu, with a tank filled with what was later established to be stolen fuel from the Transnet pipeline fuel was seized. The Hawks in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for Mveliso Mvelo Vabaza, wanted in connection with theft of Transnet fuel. Picture: Hawks “At the initial scheduled court appearance, the case was not enrolled. Following further engagements with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) warrants of arrest for the pair were authorized,” said Ramovha.

On January 16, the Hawks traced and arrested Martin Siziba at Heidelberg prison. He then appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court. “Faced with insurmountable evidence, Martin Siziba elected to plead guilty to theft. The court sentenced Siziba to six years of imprisonment, with two years suspended for five years on the condition that he does not commit the same offence again,” said Ramovha. Additionally, Siziba was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The Hawks said second accused, Mveliso Mvelo Vabaza, is still at large and has become a fugitive. “Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to contact Captain Jabulane Radebe on 082 822 6749,” said Ramovha. Martin Siziba pleaded guilty to the theft of Transnet fuel and was sentenced sentenced to six years of imprisonment. Picture: Hawks Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng Major General Ebrahim Kadwa has welcomed Siziba’s sentencing.

“Infrastructure tampering, especially involving pipelines, can lead to environmental disasters that require expensive and lengthy clean-up processes, further straining public resources,” said Kadwa. Gauteng head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa. Picture: Hawks “We urge all community members to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities involving infrastructure to the authorities immediately. “Protecting our infrastructure is not only a matter of security but also of safeguarding our economic stability and future prosperity,” he said.

