Have you seen him? Hawks searching for stolen gold worth R40 million taken during farm robbery

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) in the Northern Cape are requesting the public’s assistance in helping find Mayeso Ginora Lufeyo. The Hawks say Lufeyo can assist in resolving an ongoing case regarding stolen gold and silver bars.

The precious metal bars were taken during a home invasion and robbery at Witsloot Farm in Vosburg in November 2022. The Northern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi said it is alleged that during November 2022, a man and his wife were accosted by four suspects wearing balaclavas at their leased farm house. “The suspects were armed with firearms, including shotguns and they robbed them of gold bars and silver bars worth R40 million as well as a 22 rifle.

“The police were notified, and an armed robbery case was opened which was later transferred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.” He said stolen gold/silver bars might be sold to unsuspecting buyers. Individuals with information regarding the whereabouts of Lufeyo, are requested to contact Investigating Officer Warrant Officer Rooiland at 082 ‪770 5219, or contact crime stop number ‪08600 10111, nearest police station, or share information on My SAPS App.

Meanwhile, police on Thursday released identikits of three men wanted in connection with the murder of University of Fort Hare Vice-Chancellor Sakhele Buhlungu’s bodyguard. Mboneni Vesele, 52, was shot and killed while in the professor’s vehicle in January 2023. They have been identified as Bafana Chiliza, 24, Nkosiyazi ‘Dipopoz’ Maphumulo, 28, and Siphiwo ‘Spijojo’ Jejane, 35.