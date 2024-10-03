Have you seen this man? Eastern Cape police release identikit of armed rapist

Police in the Eastern Cape seek public assistance as they release an identikit of a rapist. The incident took place on September 8, 2024, in Eureka in Burgersdorp.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Ursula Roelofse said the matter is being investigated by members attached to the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit in Malestwai. She urged communities to assist police in tracing the suspect. “It is alleged that at approximately 1.40am on Sunday, September 8, the complainant who is 36 years old was walking home when she was confronted by a male that was armed with a knife. She was forced into the veld and raped. Police have compiled an identikit of the suspect,” Roelofse said.

Police also described the rapist. He is tall in height and is dark in complexion. The man is estimated to be in his late 30s or early 40s. At the time of the rape, he was wearing a blue jacket, greyish trousers, and a white bucket hat. Police urge anyone who can assist in tracing the suspect to contact Detective Sergeant Xolile Fikizolo at 073 490 4873 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or, alternatively, visit the nearest police station. All information will be dealt with confidentially and callers may remain anonymous. In a separate incident, the three people who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Alize van der Merwe made their first appearance in the Port St. Johns Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

The trio, which includes a couple, has been charged with kidnapping. The couple face an additional charge of possession of a stolen vehicle which they are appearing for in Cradock. [email protected]