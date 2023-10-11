Have you seen this man? Police on the hunt for man allegedly linked to his wife’s murder

Police are appealing to members of the public to help find a man who is suspected to be linked to the murder of his wife. On Wednesday, police said a warrant of arrest had been issued for 49-year-old Sithembiso Wiseman Mlambo.

Mlambo, from Osizweni Section C in the Amajuba District, is suspected to be the person behind the murder of his wife Sithembile Joyce Mlambo, aged 39, police said in a statement. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it is alleged that on May 29,2023, Sithembile was driving home from work in the Mndozo area when the suspect allegedly opened fire on her. “The victim who was still clad in uniform was declared dead at the scene.