Have you seen this man? Police on the hunt for suspect who allegedly raped 16-year-old girl in Philippi East

Cape Town - Have you seen this man? Police in Cape Town have appealed to the public to help identify a suspect who allegedly raped a teenage girl while she was on her way to school in Lower Crossroads, Philippi East. The Mitchells Plain family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit has since issued an identikit of the suspect.

Police said he was armed with a firearm when he attacked and raped the 16-year-old girl. The identikit was compiled by a SAPS facial composition expert with the assistance of the victim. “On May 8, 2023 at around 7.30am, the 16-year-old victim was attacked by the suspect in Lower Crossroads in Philippi East and raped while she was on her way to school,” Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said.

Traut said that the suspect is an unknown male in his late twenties or early thirties, approximately 1.6m tall and spoke Xhosa. “He has a tattoo of a cross on his neck below his right ear, and was wearing white running shoes and a red cap at the time of the incident. He was also armed with a firearm,” Traut said. “Any person with information is kindly requested to contact the Mitchells Plain FCS unit on 082 522 1066 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.