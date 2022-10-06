Have you seen this man? The police are looking for him in connection with his girlfriend’s murder

Durban – The SAPS is appealing to anyone with information about the whereabouts of Phumlani Mthembu to contact the police. Mthembu is alleged to have killed his 35-year-old girlfriend in September and is on the run.

Police this week said a warrant of arrest had been issued for him. According to police is it alleged that 41-year-old Mthembu had contacted his sister on September 8, reporting that he had killed his girlfriend and was heading to Port Dunford. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Esikhaleni police were immediately alerted and proceeded to Mzingwenya Reserve in Esikhaleni.

“Upon arrival at the identified cottages, police found the body of Nokubonga Nomkhosi Zungu (35) on a bed with her throat slit. “A knife was found placed next to the deceased’s head.” Gwala said a case of murder was opened at Esikhaleni SAPS for investigation.

“A warrant of arrest has been issued by the court however the suspect is on the run and his current whereabouts are unknown.” Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can contact investigating officer Detective Sergeant Sifiso Sabela on 082 557 0712/ 035 796 8027 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App. IOL

