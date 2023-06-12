Have you seen this person? Police search for convicted fraudster possibly involved in Forex Trading

Durban - The Hawks in the Eastern Cape have released a photograph of a convicted fraudster urging communities to keep a lookout for him. Buntu Ndevu, 34, is wanted by the police following his conviction and sentencing in the East London Regional Court on August 31, 2021 on several counts of fraud.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Ndevu defrauded a number of people by promising victims exorbitant returns on their investments in a short period. “He collected an amount in excess of R610 000,” said Mgolodela. “The victims waited for their return on investment in vain. A complaint was lodged and investigations done which led to Ndevu’s arrest.” Mgolodela said Ndevu made numerous appearances in court until he was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment which was wholly suspended, on condition that he reimbursed his victims.

“Ndevu never honoured his commitment but instead kept a low profile in order not to be traced. The same court of trial issued a warrant of arrest for his re-arrest.” Mgolodela said all possible avenues have been explored to trace him, to no avail. “Ndevu is believed to be in East London or surrounding areas and possibly involved in Forex Trading activities.”

The Hawks have urged anyone with information to contact Colonel Buys of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in East London on 082 301 1135. All information received will be dealt with in the strictest confidence. In another fraud incident, a 39-year-old woman was jailed to five years’ direct imprisonment after she committed fraud while working at Joshua Doore.