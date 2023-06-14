Durban – Thirteen suspects are expected to appear in the Queenstown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in connection with the theft of more than R2 million worth of copper cables, the Hawks said. The suspects, who are aged between 21 and 57, were arrested in a joint operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Queenstown, Crime Intelligence and Transnet Manager and Technician.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the suspects were arrested during two separate operations on Monday evening. “The police responded to information that the suspects were conspiring to steal copper cables in the area of Sterkstrom using an Isuzu single cab bakkie and a Nissan NP 200 bakkie.” He said the vehicles were identified and surveilled.

“During the first operation, the Isuzu bakkie was stopped and searched where a large quantity of copper cables were found,” Mhlakuvana said. “Eleven suspects were arrested and cables weighing 1262 kilograms with an estimated value of over one R1 million were seized. The Isuzu bakkie was also confiscated.” Mhlakuvana said in another incident that same day the police arrested the other two suspects in Baily farm, between Queenstown and Sterkstrom.

“A Nissan NP200 single cab bakkie with copper cables weighing 1797 kg with an estimated value of over R1.4m, 9mm Pietro Parabellum with ammunition and one magazine were confiscated during the arrest.” The two suspects were arrested also for the allegations of cable theft and damage to essential infrastructure. Mhlakuvana said all 13 accused are expected to make their first appearance in Queenstown Magistrate’s Court.