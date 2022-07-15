Hawks arrest 5 suspects for theft of copper cables worth R4.5m from a mine

Johannesburg - The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation has arrested five people for allegedly stealing copper cables worth R4.5 million and tampering with essential infrastructure at a Rustenburg mine.
The group of five, aged between 26 and 44, that was alleged to have been stealing the copper cables over several months from the mine were arrested on Thursday at a scrap metal shop while they were allegedly selling the stolen copper cables.
The police in the province revealed that the suspects were allegedly found in possession of copper cable worth approximately R 26 636, a sound gun and ammunition upon their arrest and all the items have been seized for further investigation, including the VW Polo that they were driving in.
The five suspects are expected to make their first court appearance at the Bafokeng Magistrate’s court on Monday, July 18, 2022.
IOL