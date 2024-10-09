Hawks arrest alleged romance scam mastermind in R2 million fraud case

Nomfusi Princess Fortune, 33, was arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering related to a romance scam that cost a victim over R2 million, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said. “Fortune appeared before the Palm Ridge Court on Monday, October 7, for bail application alongside her co-accused Zizipho Makela, 32, who was also arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering related to the same romance scam,” said Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

The case, which was first reported at the Norwood police station in June 2019, involved the complainant being duped by an online acquaintance posing as “Allen Graig” on Facebook. The two began an online relationship, later moving to WhatsApp, where Graig persuaded the victim to transfer money into multiple accounts. One of the accounts belonged to Fortune who received R70,000 in three transactions.

Mqikela allegedly received R580,000 in seven transactions, paid into her FNB account. The victim eventually realised she had been scammed and filed a complaint, which led to the Hawks investigation. Fortune was granted bail of R2,000, while Mqikela was released on R3,000 bail. The case has been postponed to January 24.