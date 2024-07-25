Hawks arrest boxing tournament organiser on allegations of fraud

An Eastern Cape man who accused of defrauding Boxing South Africa almost eight years ago was arrested this week by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks). Andile Sidinile, appeared briefly in the East London Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with fraud and was released on a warning released.

According to Hawks spokesperson in the Eastern Cape Captain Yolisa Mgolodela it is alleged the University of Fort Hare decided to promote an international boxing tournament. “The tournament was to be held on April 22, 2016, as part of the centenary celebrations of the 100 years anniversary of the University of Fort Hare.” The Hawks said suppliers who showed interest in participating in the tournament had to provide proof of capability to pay the boxers of Boxing South Africa (BSA).

“It is alleged Sidinile produced a confirmation from the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Department of Sports Recreation and Culture as the sponsor for the event and as a tournament organiser. “The confirmation letter he reportedly produced awarded him the opportunity to hold the event in East London as the Department had agreed to sponsor the paying of his boxers.” The Hawks said the tournament went on and the boxers allegedly waited for payment in vain.

“The matter was brought to the attention of BSA where it was reportedly discovered that the letter presented by Sidinile purporting that the Department of Sport and Recreation confirmed sponsorship for the event was indeed fraudulent.” Mgolodela said the matter was referred to the Hawks for probing which result in Sidinile arrest on July 24, 2024. “The investigations further revealed that in order for BSA to preserve its integrity, it had to pay what was due to the boxers.”