Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Hawks arrest five in connection with R700k Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Museum fraud

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela visits Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Brandfort in Free State.

The work to restore the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Brandfort House Museum and the construction of the new extended structure was completed in November 2019. Picture: Dimpho Maja African News Agency (ANA)

Published 24m ago

Share

Rustenburg - Five people including top government officials were arrested in connection with the R700 000 fraud linked to the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Brandfort House Museum in Majwemasweu, Free State.

They were arrested on Tuesday, in Bloemfontein, Welkom, Thaba ‘Nchu and Pretoria.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hawks spokesperson in the Free State, Captain Christopher Singo, said the group, aged between 41 and 81, includes a former head of department and two former municipal managers of Lejweleputswa District Municipality.

“It is alleged that during the period of January 2008 until December 2010, money was allocated to the Brandfort Museum project popularly known as the Winnie Mandela Museum by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.

“The money that was allocated was then misused and the service providers were appointed without following the proper procurement processes. The project was co-ordinated by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and Lejweleputswa District Municipality. As a result of these fraudulent activities the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture suffered a total loss of more than R700 000.”

More on this

He said the matter was reported to the Hawks for further investigation, which culminated in the arrest of the suspects.

“The suspects are expected to appear before the Welkom Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, 21 September 2022, where they will be facing charges of fraud, theft, contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (and) contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act. More arrests are imminent,” he said.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was banished to the Free State town in May 1977 by the apartheid government to suppress political activities.

Story continues below Advertisement

The work to restore the house and the construction of the new extended structure was completed in November 2019.

IOL

Related Topics:

library and museumaccounting crimeHawksNPAMagistrate’s CourtWinnie MandelaFraud

Share

Recent stories by:

Molaole Montsho