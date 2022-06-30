Hawks arrest man selling copper cables belonging to Vryheid Municipality in undercover operation

Durban: A 27-year-old man is expected to appear in the dock on allegations he stole copper cables belonging to the Vryheid Municipality. Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said a joint operation by members of the Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Durban PSS resulted in Wednesday’s arrest.

“Members received information about a suspect who was dealing in copper cables. An undercover operation was conducted at Mark Street in Vryheid and he was arrested. “The suspect was found in possession of 20m of copper cable, which was positively identified by a Vryheid Municipality technician,” said Mhlongo. The man was charged for possession of stolen property.

In a separate incident last month, a former employee of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa was sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing copper cables worth R1million. Sphiwe Mngadi, 43, was convicted of tampering with essential infrastructure in the Scottburgh Regional Court. Mngadi was found guilty of tampering with copper cables in the Mkhomazi area in April 2018.

