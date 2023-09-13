Hawks arrest man who allegedly defrauded Sars of R281,873

Paulus Mandla Gininda, 52, appeared before the Mbombela Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, following his arrest by the Nelspruit-based Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation on Tuesday for fraud and contravention of tax administration act 28 of 2011 .

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (known as the Hawks) in Mpumalanga arrested a business owner who defrauded South African Revenue Services (Sars) of R281,873 in tax returns.

"It is alleged that Gininda, who was a sole member of Mandlakhe Groceries and Forestry, filed tax returns for the years 2015 and 2016 by submitting fraudulent documents to Sars with intentions to receive a refund from the tax man," Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala said.

"It is further alleged that the accused indeed received an amount of R281,873 from Sars as his refund, which was the total loss to Sars," Tshabalala said.

Tshabala also confirmed that the accused was released on R10,000 bail and that the case was postponed to October 24, 2023, for further investigation.