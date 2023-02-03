Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, February 3, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Hawks arrest man who told high-ranking official he could destroy his docket for R1m

Published 58m ago

Share

Durban - A 45-year-old man who allegedly brokered a R1million deal to destroy the docket of a high-ranking department official has been arrested.

The Hawks said the man was arrested on Thursday in the East London area, and will make his first appearance today in the East London Magistrate’s Court.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, during September 2022, the victim, who was a high-ranking official allegedly received a call from the suspect informing him that he could have his docket destroyed for R1million.

According to the Hawks the official is facing a serious charge.

The suspect’s girlfriend allegedly worked in the Magistrate’s Court and knew the presiding officer and told the victim that they could destroy the docket.

More on this

Mgolodela said the victim and the suspect knew each other as they played tennis together.

She said after several conversations, the deal was struck.

“A payment of R250 000 was made as a down payment.“

Story continues below Advertisement

Mgolodela said through an undercover operation the suspect was nabbed during the transaction.

“The suspect was immediately arrested and cash was recovered at the scene,” said Mgolodela.

Meanwhile, two police sergeants in the North West have been arrested for soliciting a bribe of R1000 to have a docket destroyed.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sergeant Orapeleng Sekane, and Sergeant Pogiso Chacha, both 42, who worked as court orderlies at the Wolmaransstad Magistrate’s Court, were arrested by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit (ACIU).

They have been released on bail and will appear in court again in March.

IOL

Related Topics:

corruptionSAPSHawksCrime and courtsFraudCorruption

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj