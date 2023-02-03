Hawks arrest man who told high-ranking official he could destroy his docket for R1m

Durban - A 45-year-old man who allegedly brokered a R1million deal to destroy the docket of a high-ranking department official has been arrested. The Hawks said the man was arrested on Thursday in the East London area, and will make his first appearance today in the East London Magistrate’s Court.

According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, during September 2022, the victim, who was a high-ranking official allegedly received a call from the suspect informing him that he could have his docket destroyed for R1million. According to the Hawks the official is facing a serious charge. The suspect’s girlfriend allegedly worked in the Magistrate’s Court and knew the presiding officer and told the victim that they could destroy the docket.

Mgolodela said the victim and the suspect knew each other as they played tennis together. She said after several conversations, the deal was struck. “A payment of R250 000 was made as a down payment.“

Mgolodela said through an undercover operation the suspect was nabbed during the transaction. “The suspect was immediately arrested and cash was recovered at the scene,” said Mgolodela. Meanwhile, two police sergeants in the North West have been arrested for soliciting a bribe of R1000 to have a docket destroyed.

