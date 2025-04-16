Hawks arrest Mpumalanga councillors in R500,000 lease extension bribery case

Two senior councillors from the Mayoral Council in Emalahleni Local Municipality, Mpumalanga, have been arrested after allegedly accepting part of a R500,000 bribe meant to secure the extension of a lease agreement. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said the councillors, aged 54 and 55, were arrested by the Middelburg-based Serious Corruption Investigation team at the Witbank Dam on Wednesday, April 16.

This comes after they allegedly received a R20,000 cash gratification, forming part of a larger R500,000 demand made to a businessperson seeking an extension of a lease agreement. It is alleged that a R40,000 payment was also made in February 2025, with both transactions shared equally between the suspects. "The R20,000 that was paid on Wednesday was recovered. Two luxury vehicles used during the commission of crime were seized,"

The pair is expected to appear before the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Nico Gerber, welcomed the arrest. “We will at no stage allow people regardless of their positions to enrich themselves at the expense of the community. Honest business people are forced to pay bribes to ensure that they can contribute to job creation and employment,” said Gerber.

“Officials who form part of ensuring economic growth abuse their positions to benefit themselves. As the Hawks, we will never stop to eradicate corruption in whatever form. This should send a stern warning to officials.” The investigation into the broader R500,000 bribery scheme is ongoing. IOL News