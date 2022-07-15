Hawks arrest sister of female KZN cop who was shot in her lounge

Durban – The sister of a KwaZulu-Natal policewoman who was murdered in her home has been arrested and charged with killing her. Bongeka Somani, 42, is the second person who has been arrested in connection with the death of her sister, Sergeant Nokuthula Somani.

Nokuthula, 55, was off-duty and sitting in the lounge of her Umzimkhulu home when two suspects entered the house and shot her multiple times. According to Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, the victim was stationed at Umzimkhulu police station. She died on scene while the suspects fled the scene.

Earlier this week, the Hawks arrested Siyabulela Mbhele, 24, in the Inhlabeni ward of the Ibisi area. He has been remanded in police custody. Speaking about the latest arrest, Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Hawks members from the Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit arrested Bongeka on Wednesday. “She appeared in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court today (Friday) and was remanded in custody.”

Both the accused are expected to apply for bail on July 22. Mhlongo said more arrests were imminent. IOL