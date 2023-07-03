Hawks arrest suspect accused of stealing 51 rhino horns at North West Parks and Tourism Board

Cape Town - The Hawks have arrested a man for allegedly stealing 51 rhino horns worth R9 million from a vault at the premises of the North West Parks and Tourism Board in Mahikeng. Elias Mangapanda, 40, was arrested in Rustenburg on Thursday by The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation assisted by Rustenburg public order policing and crime intelligence for the alleged theft of 51 rhino horns.

Mangapanda's arrest follows after the Hawks had previously launched an investigation into a break-in that took place at North West Parks and Tourism Board on June 26, 2023. It is alleged that burglars broke into the facility and managed to evade all the security in place and located vault keys which they used to enter the vault. The suspects used the keys to gain access to the rhino horn stockpile, and vanished with 51 rhino horns worth R9 million.

"Information led the team to a house at Boitekong in Rustenburg where a 40-year-old man was found," Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Tinyiko Mathebula said. "He was subsequently arrested and charged with business burglary, Mathebula said. Mathebula further added that five vehicles suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime - a Range Rover, Land Rover, BMW, Nissan X-Trail and Honda Civic, were confiscated for further investigation.