Hawks arrest three for illegal trading of precious metals worth R10. 2 million

Three people, including a father and son, have been arrested in connection with the possession of gold, platinum, and cash totalling roughly R10.2 million in Gauteng. The three suspects were apprehended by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on Monday. Hawks' spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Ramovha said the operation was initiated at Crownwood Office Park, where two suspects were intercepted in their vehicles.

"One accused was found with R100,000 in cash, while the other had R70,000. These amounts are suspected to be proceeds from the illegal sale of gold," Ramovha said. Initial enquiries found that the facilities were allegedly functioning as an unauthorised gold dealership with expired permits. A check of the site revealed considerable quantities of gold and platinum ingots worth around R5 million, as well as cash surpassing R5 million. Further searches of the offices turned up other evidence, such as scales, calculators, and safes. The accused males, aged 22, 62, and 24, were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, April 9. They face allegations of illegally possessing and trafficking gold and second-hand jewellery without appropriate permissions.

"This case highlights ongoing efforts to dismantle illegal mining and smuggling operations. It has been registered at Booysens police station, and the accused will make their initial court appearance at the local magistrate's court. The case was adjourned until Friday, April 11 for a bail application at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court." Brigadier Phumeza Klaas, acting provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, praised the crew for their exceptional performance. "The Hawks remain steadfast in their mission to dismantle illegal mining and smuggling networks. Criminals must understand that no one is beyond the reach of the law. We will continue to use every available resource to combat these unlawful activities that exploit our country's precious metals for personal gain," Klaas said.