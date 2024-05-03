Hawks arrest two men in connection with the murder of Durban cop Jairus Govender, killed on the N2 highway

Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of Durban cop Constable Jairus Joshua Govender who was shot and killed on the N2 near Scottburgh in August 2023. IOL reported that the 23-year-old policeman and his girlfriend, who is also a cop, had been travelling to Durban in separate cars when the girlfriend’s tyre burst.

They stopped to change the tyre and were approached by two gun-toting robbers who demanded cellphones and valuables, leading to a scuffled during which Govender was shot. This week the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks) confirmed that Mfaniseni Nombika, 30, and Victor Mseleku, 40, have been arrested and charged with Govender’s murder. Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said they appeared in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court.

Govender, who was stationed at Port Shepstone Public Order Police, was off-duty during the incident. Mhlongo said while changing the tyre, Govender was accosted by the accused and a scuffle ensued. “One of the accused allegedly fired shots at him and they were both robbed of their cell phones.

“The accused fled the scene on foot and Constable Govender was declared dead on the scene. “A case of murder and robbery was reported at Scottburgh police station.” Mhlongo said both the accused were arrested over the weekend.

“They were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and live rounds of ammunition.” Nombika and Mseleku were remanded in custody and the case was postponed to May 7 for bail application. “The seized firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to ascertain if they were used in the commission of any crime in the country.”