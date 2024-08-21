Hawks arrest two men in Soweto for allegedly defrauding National Lottery Commission

Two men were arrested in Soweto on Wednesday on allegations they defrauded the National Lottery Commission to the tune of about R500,000. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said their Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team arrested the two men, aged 32 and 55, in Soweto almost three years after the alleged fraud.

“It is alleged that during August 2021, the suspects collectively submitted a falsified application for funding to the National Lottery Commission (NLC) on pretence that they are committee members of a non-profit organisation called Kgatelopele Foundation,” said spokesperson, Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi. “Upon receipt of the fraudulent application for funding, the application was taken through the NLC's processes, after which the funding of an amount of R885,000 was approved. “The NLC paid R500,000 to the account of Kgatelopele Foundation as a first tranche.”

Mnisi said the balance of R380,000 was due to be paid after receipt of a progress report on the projects. He further explained that the fake fund application was for the community of Platfontein in Northern Cape. Mnisi said both men are expected to appear in the Kimberley Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday, August 21, facing charges of fraud.