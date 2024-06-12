Hawks arrest two Northern Cape cops on allegations they stole firearms and ammunition

Two Northern Cape cops have found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
The men were arrested fully-clad in their police uniform on Wednesday morning.
The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the two police sergeants, based at Petrusville police station, were arrested on allegations of firearms and ammunition theft.
Northern Cape Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said both suspects will remain in custody and are expected to make their first appearance in the Phillipstown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
In another matter, four Free State cops are accused of pocketing R1 million which had been recovered from members of the public after a cash-in-transit heist.
The cash-in-transit took place in Sasolburg in 2022.
Free State Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said instead of registering the recovered money in the SA Police Service (SAPS) store, these police officials allegedly pocketed the money.
“After a meticulous investigation by the Welkom Serious Corruption team, a warrant for their arrest was issued and executed on June 29,” he said.
At the time Head of the Hawks in the Free State, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba said: “We are relentless in our efforts to root out corruption, including within our ranks. It is our constitutional duty to rid the system of rotten elements and restore the confidence of South Africans in the police.”
In September 2023 police minister Bheki Cele says more than 7,000 police officers have been charged for various crimes in the last five years and this includes murder, rape and cash-in-transit heists.
