Hawks arrest two Northern Cape cops on allegations they stole firearms and ammunition

Two Northern Cape cops have found themselves on the wrong side of the law. The men were arrested fully-clad in their police uniform on Wednesday morning.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the two police sergeants, based at Petrusville police station, were arrested on allegations of firearms and ammunition theft. Northern Cape Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said both suspects will remain in custody and are expected to make their first appearance in the Phillipstown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. In another matter, four Free State cops are accused of pocketing R1 million which had been recovered from members of the public after a cash-in-transit heist.

The cash-in-transit took place in Sasolburg in 2022. Free State Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said instead of registering the recovered money in the SA Police Service (SAPS) store, these police officials allegedly pocketed the money. “After a meticulous investigation by the Welkom Serious Corruption team, a warrant for their arrest was issued and executed on June 29,” he said.