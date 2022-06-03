Hawks arrest woman who sold R2.2m Durban North house that ‘wasn’t hers’

Durban - A Durban woman is in the dock on Friday on allegations that she sold a multi-million rand house that didn’t belong to her. Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal said the 54-year-old was arrested by members of the Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation and charged with fraud.

“She allegedly enticed the complainant who was looking for a property to purchase. The complainant then allegedly paid R2.2 million for the property,” police spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said. Mhlongo said the complainant subsequently drove past the house and he noticed that the house was being renovated. “Upon making inquiries, he was told that the house belongs to the National Department of Public Works,” he said.

A case of fraud was then reported at Durban North SAPS for intensive investigation. The woman is expected to appear in Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court. Mhlongo said more arrests are expected.

