Rustenburg – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has appointed provincial heads for Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape. The appointment comes as the term of their predecessors ended on December 31 last year.

Major General Gopz Govender heads the Hawks in Limpopo province. He joined the SAPS (SA Police Service) in 1984 and has an extensive experience in the serious organised crime investigation environment. He holds a master’s degree in law, the highest qualification he holds, among others. He is also admitted as an advocate of the High Court of South Africa. Major-General Nicolas Gerber was appointed as the Hawks provincial head for Mpumalanga province.

His career in the SAPS began in 1986. He has gained extensive experience as an investigator of vehicle crime investigation and project investigation in the Free State. In November 2018, he was appointed as the provincial commander for serious corruption investigation within the Hawks in the Free State, at the level of Brigadier. He equipped himself by obtaining B-Tech degree in forensic investigation. Major-General Molefi Mabuela has been appointed as provincial head for Northern Cape.

He is a seasoned detective with 36 years of service. His vast experience has been gained from investigating national priority violent crime in the Hawks. His academic achievements include Master of Development and Management. The appointments were with effect from January 1, 2023. IOL