Hawks bust eight for theft of TVET college funds worth R24 million

Cape Town - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in the Western Cape arrested eight suspects for theft of funds from the South Cape Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College.
According to the Hawks’ provincial spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, members attached to the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in George, along with officers attached to the Public Order Policing (POP), arrested the suspects on Wednesday morning.
The suspects, aged between 36 and 60, had warrants of arrest out for them.
Hani said of the eight people involved, five were public officials at the time of the alleged crimes, while three are no longer employed with the Department of Education, as well as three private citizens.
“The eight suspects will be charged with corruption, 16 counts of fraud, alternatively theft.
“The then institution's chief executive officer (CEO) during the period of the offence is among those arrested,” Hani said.
The crimes occurred between 2009 and 2014.
“It is alleged that between March 2009 and August 2014, the suspects who were employees and contractors of the South Cape College colluded together in violation of the relevant policies and procedures to unlawfully and intentionally submit non-compliance bid documents and quotations for the construction and renovations of the South Cape Colleges across all campuses in the district.
“Furthermore, the investigation revealed that the CEO influenced other officials to deviate from the tender process in order for the scheme to benefit the involved entities,” Hani said.
Preliminary investigations revealed some of the employees were directors or members of certain entities and never disclosed that they were involved directly or indirectly.
“This resulted in prejudice and a loss to the South Cape TVET College in the amount of over R24 million.
“This then led to the matter being reported to the Hawks in 2014 by the Department of Higher Education after it was established by the college that the funds meant for the construction of the college were used by the suspects to enrich themselves,” Hani said.
The suspects are expected to appear in the George Magistrate’s Court.
“More arrests are imminent,” Hani added.