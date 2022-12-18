Hawks captain arrested for allegedly demanding R250 000 bribe

Rustenburg --A police captain attached to the Hawks in Pretoria was arrested for corruption amounting to R250 000 in Bela Bela, Limpopo.
The 52-year-old captain allegedly told a complainant last weekend that there were fraudulent activities in his bank account and she needed R250 000 so that she could freeze the bank account.
"It is alleged that the captain, who is attached to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI) at Pretoria Central, Gauteng province, had on Saturday, December 10, 2022 approached the complainant and informed him that there were fraudulent activities happening in his bank account and therefore she is going to freeze his bank accounts.
"She then demanded a gratification of R250 000 in exchange for this not to happen," Limpopo police spokesperson, Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, said.
"The matter was reported to the police who then commenced with (an) investigation. A sting operation was conducted at Bela Bela whereby the alleged suspect was arrested after receiving the money from the complainant."
Hawks bust brothers for drug trafficking worth R16m
Two escape Hawks in case where Kruger National Park rangers were paid for tactical info
Babita Deokaran killed for exposing R1bn corruption at Tembisa Hospital, says Panyaza Lesufi
Hawks investigation report names five suspect companies in the R500 million Tembisa Hospital irregular tender corruption scandal
She was expected to appear in court on Monday, facing a charge of corruption.
Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest.
"We welcome this arrest and warn other members of the South African Police Service that corrupt activities will not be tolerated in the organisation," she said.
IOL