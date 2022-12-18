Hawks captain arrested for allegedly demanding R250 000 bribe

Rustenburg --A police captain attached to the Hawks in Pretoria was arrested for corruption amounting to R250 000 in Bela Bela, Limpopo. The 52-year-old captain allegedly told a complainant last weekend that there were fraudulent activities in his bank account and she needed R250 000 so that she could freeze the bank account.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It is alleged that the captain, who is attached to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI) at Pretoria Central, Gauteng province, had on Saturday, December 10, 2022 approached the complainant and informed him that there were fraudulent activities happening in his bank account and therefore she is going to freeze his bank accounts. "She then demanded a gratification of R250 000 in exchange for this not to happen," Limpopo police spokesperson, Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, said. "The matter was reported to the police who then commenced with (an) investigation. A sting operation was conducted at Bela Bela whereby the alleged suspect was arrested after receiving the money from the complainant."

She was expected to appear in court on Monday, facing a charge of corruption. Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest. "We welcome this arrest and warn other members of the South African Police Service that corrupt activities will not be tolerated in the organisation," she said.

Story continues below Advertisement