Hawks dismantle R20 million drug lab in Mpumalanga, arrest six suspects

Published 1h ago

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, arrested six people, believed to be Mozambican nationals, in connection with a clandestine laboratory discovered in Standerton, Mpumalanga.

The lab contained chemicals and equipment valued at "over R20 million" and was discovered on Friday.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 60, were apprehended during an operation led by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence, and K9 units.

According to the Hawks, the materials are suspected to be linked to the production of illicit drugs. A BMW X5, reportedly belonging to one of the suspects, was also confiscated for further investigation during the operation.

Mpumalanga Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Nico Gerber, praised the efforts of the team involved in the operation.

"There have been a number of drug-related cases reported in Standerton. Hawks members were tasked to monitor and expand our network to focus on drug-related cases. Members responded, and this seizure is the result of commitment and hard work. The collaboration between different stakeholders led to the success, " Gerber said.

