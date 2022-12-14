Pretoria – The Hawks in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for Martin Prince Lekhuleni, 37, and Eunice Lekhuleni, 24, in connection with charges of money laundering. “The two escaped during an arrest of nine suspects, (members of the) Maluleke and Ubisi families, during a multi-disciplinary integrated take-down operation, ‘Blood Orange’, in the early hours of Friday, 2 December,” according to Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

“This follows a comprehensive investigation, which included their financial affairs. KPMG, a global network of professional firms, providing audit, tax and advisory services, was co-opted to do the financial investigation of the money flow into and out of the accounts of the suspects.” It is alleged that the Lekhulenis paid money into the accounts of certain field rangers at the Kruger National Park and their families. The Hawks in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for Martin and Eunice Lekhuleni in connection with money laundering charges linked to the payment of money to Kruger National Park rangers for tactical information. l SUPPLIED/HAWKS “It was (allegedly) gratification paid to rangers for tactical information in Kruger National Park, to assist poaching syndicates,” said Sekgotodi.

“The family of the former field ranger, Chikwa David Maluleke; Joyce Maluleke (51), Stephinah Mbhombi (52), Oters Maluleke (27), Miyelani Maluleke (29) and Nkhesane Maluleke (22) were released on R5 000 bail each. The families of a former field ranger Solly Ubisi – Thandi Makhuvele (37), Alsina Mkhonto (61), Ignatia Mnisi (36), Given Mzimba (28) – were released on R3 000 bail each.” The case was postponed to January 27, 2023, for further investigation and for the suspects to be joined. “Anyone with further information on the investigation is urged to contact the Hawks’ investigating officer, Colonel Danie Hall on 071 481 3281,” said Sekgotodi.

Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Zodwa Mokoena has urged Martin and Eunice Lekhuleni to hand themselves to the investigating officer, because “running will never aid them”. IOL