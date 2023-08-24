Hawks in the North West arrest man for being in possession of unwrought gold which allegedly swallowed

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation has arrested a man who was found in possession of gold-bearing material after he was admitted to Tshepong Hospital in Jouberton after he allegedly swallowed it. Serobanyane Pule, 44, appeared before the Klerksdorp Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, facing a charge of possession of unwrought gold.

Members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation received information on August 22, 2023, about a suspect who was admitted at Tshepong Hospital in Jouberton after he had allegedly swallowed a piece of gold-bearing material. "After being operated on and discharged, the suspect returned to the same hospital to inquire about the material that had been removed from his stomach. He was reportedly given his material back," Hawks’ spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said. Mathebula further added that the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team traced and arrested the suspect after he was allegedly found in possession of unwrought gold.