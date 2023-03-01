Hawks nab Gqeberha motorcyclist over R1.3m RAF hit and run claim, which never happened

Cape Town - The Hawks in Gqeberha have arrested a 46-year-old motorcyclist who allegedly tried to defraud the Road Accident Fund to the tune of over R1.3 million, for a hit and run accident, which never happened. The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team arrested the suspect, Bantu Hoho on Monday.

He had submitted a claim to the Road Accident Fund (RAF), allegedly falsely claiming to be involved in a hit and run accident. The suspect appeared at the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and his matter was postponed to Friday. He has been released on a warning. Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said that in February 2017, Hoho reported a hit and run accident by a motor vehicle while riding his motorcycle.

Mgolodela said the R1.3m claim was to submitted to RAF offices in Gqeberha by attorneys, as instructed by the accused. “The claim was processed and before a payment was made, an internal investigation was conducted where it was allegedly established that there was no other vehicle involved in the accident besides the motorcycle," Mgolodela said. Mgolodela further added that a case of fraud was reported to the Hawks for criminal investigation, leading to his arrest.

