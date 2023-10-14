Hawks nab suspect accused of going on R27,000 shopping spree with kidnapped foreign businessman’s bank card

Police have made a breakthrough in the case of an Eastern Cape-based foreign businessman who was allegedly kidnapped in July. The Directorate for Priority Investigations (Hawks) arrested a 26-year-old suspect who allegedly went on a R27,000 shopping spree for clothes with the kidnapped businessman’s bank card.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Warrant-Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the foreign national that was kidnapped on 17 July 2023 at his shop in Dordrecht area in the Eastern Cape. “It is alleged the victim was accosted by four armed unknown males who allegedly pointed him with a firearm and forced him to a gold Toyota Avanza. “It is further alleged the victim was kidnapped and held hostage by the suspects for a few days.”

Mhlakuvana said it is alleged the kidnappers demanded money, bank cards and pin numbers from the victim. “The suspects allegedly withdrew an amount of R8,000 from the victim’s bank account using his card. “It is further alleged the suspect bought some expensive clothes worth an amount of R27,000.”

Mhlakuvana said during the arrest police seized the cash, clothes and the vehicle for further investigation. Mhlakuvana said the suspect was identified through video footage of the kidnapping. The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance at Dordrecht Magistrate’s Court on Monday.