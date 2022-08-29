Hawks nab two more suspects in R37m Mhlathuze Water probe

Durban – The Hawks have arrested two more people in the ongoing probe in the malfeasance at the bulk water utility Mhlathuze Water, involving about R37 million. This brings the number of arrests to 6.

On Monday, the Hawks arrested a director-general in the premier’s office in KwaZulu-Natal on allegations of defeating the ends of justice and intimidation. The 58-year-old director-general and a 47-year-old suspect were arrested on Monday. Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said investigations were ongoing and more arrests were imminent.

The case pertains to the investigation at Mhlathuze Water. The Hawks said the chairperson of the Mhlathuze Water Board in KZN had reported allegations of irregular appointment of service providers. The appointment process allegedly did not follow the supply chain management protocols of the Mhlathuze Water Board. In addition, they allegedly contravened the Public Finance Management Act by not complying with the operational policies of the public entity.

The Haws said “investigations revealed that some senior officials were implicated in the irregularities which resulted in the Mhlathuze Water Board of in KZN being prejudiced by an amount of about R37 million”. IOL