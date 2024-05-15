Hawks on hunt for bogus attorney who absconded court while on bail

Mpumalanga Hawks and Moroka detectives are on the hunt for Doctor Sobetha, who is accused of impersonating an attorney. Sobetha did not have any qualification to practise as an attorney.

The 31-year-old was arrested for allegedly practising as an unqualified attorney on March 24, 2023 after he represented his “client” in a murder case. After his arrest, he was released on R5,000 bail. The case was postponed to October 14, 2023 and he failed to appear in court. A warrant for his rearrest was subsequently issued.

Sobetha represented 37-year-old Mhlabuyaxega Mntungwa for the 2019 murder of Emmanuel Ngcongo, a former manager at Sam Holdings. Mntungwa was eventually arrested last year by the provincial tracking team in KwaZulu-Natal in February after a warrant of arrest was issued. He was charged and appeared before the Bethal Magistrate’s Court where he was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to March 24, 2023.

On the day of his court appearance, during the presentation of an affidavit for Mntungwa’s bail application, there were discrepancies that caught the court’s attention. Thus, an investigation was conducted and it was discovered Sobetha did not have the qualifications to practise as an attorney. Sobetha and Mntungwa were immediately charged for the crime. After a series of court appearances, Mtungwa was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 25 years imprisonment.

Anyone with information regarding Sobetha’s whereabouts should contact the Investigating Officer Thembinkosi Daniel Nkambule on 082 303 9874. Major General Gerber assured the public that all information received will be dealt with confidentiality. [email protected]