Hawks pounce on man trying to buy a Toyota Land Cruiser with fake documents

The Hawks in the North West have arrested a man who wanted to purchase a car with fraudulent documents at a vehicle dealership in Klerksdorp. Duntin Brits, 25, was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation on July 15 at a car dealership in Klerksdorp for alleged fraud, forgery, and uttering.

It is alleged that the suspect approached a car dealership in Klerksdorp with the intention of purchasing a Toyota Land Cruiser. "He allegedly produced required documents, however, it was later discovered that those documents were fraudulent," Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said. "The suspect arranged with the dealership to collect the vehicle on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Unbeknownst to the suspect that the Hawks were laying in wait to pounce on him. He arrived to collect the vehicle, and he was arrested on the spot," Mathebula said.