Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 17, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Hawks pounce on man trying to buy a Toyota Land Cruiser with fake documents

File picture: Philip Fong/AFP

File picture: Philip Fong/AFP

Published 33m ago

Share

The Hawks in the North West have arrested a man who wanted to purchase a car with fraudulent documents at a vehicle dealership in Klerksdorp.

Duntin Brits, 25, was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation on July 15 at a car dealership in Klerksdorp for alleged fraud, forgery, and uttering.

It is alleged that the suspect approached a car dealership in Klerksdorp with the intention of purchasing a Toyota Land Cruiser.

"He allegedly produced required documents, however, it was later discovered that those documents were fraudulent," Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said.

"The suspect arranged with the dealership to collect the vehicle on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Unbeknownst to the suspect that the Hawks were laying in wait to pounce on him. He arrived to collect the vehicle, and he was arrested on the spot," Mathebula said.

More on this

Mathebula added that the accused appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing fraud, forgery, and uttering charges.

"His matter was postponed to July 24, 2023, for bail application," Mathebula said.

IOL

Related Topics:

NPAHawksSAPSFraudCorruptionCrime and courts

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe