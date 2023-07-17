Hawks pounce on man trying to buy a Toyota Land Cruiser with fake documents

The Hawks in the North West have arrested a man who wanted to purchase a car with fraudulent documents at a vehicle dealership in Klerksdorp.
Duntin Brits, 25, was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation on July 15 at a car dealership in Klerksdorp for alleged fraud, forgery, and uttering.
It is alleged that the suspect approached a car dealership in Klerksdorp with the intention of purchasing a Toyota Land Cruiser.
"He allegedly produced required documents, however, it was later discovered that those documents were fraudulent," Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said.
"The suspect arranged with the dealership to collect the vehicle on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Unbeknownst to the suspect that the Hawks were laying in wait to pounce on him. He arrived to collect the vehicle, and he was arrested on the spot," Mathebula said.
Suspected zama-zama gunned down in armed battle with police
Alleged cash-in-transit robber arrested in prison cell
Matlosana councillor abandons bail
Alleged municipal crooks hoped whiskey and cash would make a docket disappear
Alert border police stop 'stolen' Porsche CayenneGTS from crossing into eSwatini, but woman driver free to go
UIF pays out R2.1 billion Covid-TERS funds to almost half a million workers in North West
Case against sexual predator ANC councillor in Matlosana Local Municipality postponed, State vows to oppose bail application
Mathebula added that the accused appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing fraud, forgery, and uttering charges.
"His matter was postponed to July 24, 2023, for bail application," Mathebula said.
IOL