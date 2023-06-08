Hawks pounce on unregistered ‘dentist’ while treating patients in Polokwane

Pretoria – A 42-year-old man is expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo, after his arrest by the Polokwane-based Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation members for alleged fraud. “The Hawks team received information from the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) about someone who was allegedly practising as a medical doctor without the licence in Polokwane,” Hawks spokesperson in Limpopo, Lieutenant-Colonel Matimba Maluleke said.

“The team tactically visited the surgery and found the suspect treating patients as if allowed by the law. “After failing to produce the licence to practice as a medical doctor, the suspect was placed under arrest,” he said. A Zimbabwean national was arrested in Polokwane for practising as a medical practitioner without a licence from the Health Professions Council of South Africa. Earlier, the HPCSA said a joint operation was conducted by the Council in conjunction with SAPS and the Hawks in Limpopo.

“Investigation resulted in the arrest of a bogus practitioner for practising illegally whilst not registered with Council. This latest breakthrough is a result of continuous efforts to eradicate bogus and unregistered practitioners in the country,” said HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane. He said a Zimbabwean national was found practising as a dentist at a medical facility owned by one Dr RD Matlhatse, a registered medical practitioner. “Investigations revealed that he was employed by Dr Matlhatse since September 2022,” Tsatsawane said.

The Zimbabwean national was arrested for contravening section 17(1) of the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974, and detained at Polokwane SAPS. “Dr Mathlatse will be reported to the Complaints Handling Unit for unethical conduct for employing an unregistered person to practice as a locum,” Tsatsawane said. HPCSA Registrar, Dr Magome Masike has commended the arrest.