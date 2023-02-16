Hawks raid house in Chatsworth, recover almost R60k worth of cocaine and mandrax

Durban - Two people were arrested and almost R60 000 worth of drugs were recovered at a home in Chatsworth. Hawks members from Serious Organised Crime Investigation working together with Crime Intelligence, Public Order Policing and Durban Metro Police Drug Team made the arrest during a sting operation.

“Members received information about drug dealing activities in the area and an undercover operation was conducted,” said KZN Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo. “They swooped into the premises and a search was conducted. “During the search, members found heroin capsules, pieces of crack cocaine, mandrax tablets and crystal meth to the street value of approximately R58 680.”

The suspects, both aged 36, were arrested and charged for dealing in drugs. Mhlongo said police further seized R1080 cash suspected to be proceeds of crime. The suspects were expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court today.

There have been a number of drug-related incidents in the area. In November last year, a Chatsworth pensioner and his son were arrested with drugs worth R3 million. In another incident a man was arrested after police found him dealing in drugs worth over R2m at a home in Montford, Chatsworth.

