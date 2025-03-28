Hawks raid palatial houses in Joburg, seizing over R730,000 in gold and cash

Police in Gauteng executed a meticulous joint operation and arrested 69-year-old Rex Solomon Mlambo in an ongoing crackdown on illegal dealings in precious metals, and illegal mining. Gauteng spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Ramovha said Mlambo was arrested on March 21, during the operation spearheaded by the Johannesburg-based Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team (SOCI), the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the SAPS Benoni K9 unit.

“The meticulously planned operation involved executing search warrants across four high-profile properties, including at Beaulieu Estate, Kyalami Terrace Estate, and Carlswald Estate. This effort resulted in the confiscation of gold nuggets and cash with a combined value of over R730,000,” said Ramovha. Two money counting machines and rubber bands were also seized during the blitz. The Hawks in Gauteng arrested Rex Solomon Mlambo, 69, in an ongoing crackdown on dealings in precious metals, seized more than R700,000 cash and money counting machines. Mlambo made his first court appearance on Monday before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. He has since been released on R10,000. The matter was postponed to May 8.

The Hawks in Gauteng arrested Rex Solomon Mlambo, 69, in an ongoing crackdown on dealings in precious metals, and seized more than R700,000 cash. Ramovha added that investigations are still ongoing in the case. Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, lauded the operation. “This serves as a stark warning to those who seek to exploit our nation's precious resources. No one is above the law - not even in the wealthiest suburbs. Law enforcement remains steadfast in its commitment to curbing illegal activities and ensuring justice is served,” he said.

“Let us allow the law to take its course. The Hawks continue to demonstrate their resolve in dismantling criminal networks and protecting South Africa’s assets.” Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. Earlier this week, IOL reported that the High Court in Pretoria has granted a forfeiture order for a Gauteng plot, valued at R740,000 after the Hawks unearthed gold processing activities on the piece of land. Ramovha said on September 20, 2023, members of the Hawks serious organised crime investigation based at Vaalrand successfully executed a search and seizure warrant at a plot in Barbuda Street, Elandsfontein, in Walkerville.

“Upon arrival at the premises, gold-bearing soil was discovered being processed by seven individuals, five of them identified as Zimbabwean nationals. They were found operating at the back of the property, utilising wheelbarrows to transfer soil inside one of the three buildings for gold concentration processing,” said Ramovha. The suspects were arrested and detained for contravention of the Precious Metals Act. [email protected]